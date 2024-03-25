More jobs

AND Digital expands data capabilities in Scotland

March 25, 2024
Tim Hatton: Scotland is a major focus

Tech consultancy AND Digital is adding between 10 and 15 jobs in Scotland after winning new deals with Google, Nationwide Building Society, and British Airways-owner IAG.

The additional roles are among 100 being created across the UK to expand its data capabilities and lead a new data business unit. AND Digital aims to treble the turnover from its data work this year.

Tim Hatton, the newly appointed head of data at AND Digital, said: “Scotland is a major focus for our new data business unit, and so we’ll be creating up to 15 data roles in two of our clubs north of the border.

“The expansion of our data team will be driven by demand from our new and existing clients, and so we may end up with even more staff working on data projects in Scotland.

