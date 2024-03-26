82% of business leaders concerned by tax divergence

IoD Survey

Catherine McWilliam: the tax regime is another barrier

More than eight in ten executives across a range of business sizes have expressed concern over the divergence of income taxes between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The annual IoD State of the Nation Directors Survey revealed that 82% of respondents were concerned at the introduction of a sixth tax band and of these 39% said it was likely to make staff recruitment more difficult.

A third (34%) said an employee’s choice of location would be a concern, and 27% are worried about the impact on inward investment.

A majority were also unimpressed with Scottish Government policy with 76% of respondents saying there has been insufficient attention to growing the economy in the long term.

Staff recruitment is a concern, with only half (54%) reporting that they were confident of being able to recruit sufficient skilled staff in the next 12 months.

Catherine McWilliam, nations director – Scotland at the IoD, said: “Business leaders think that the introduction of the new tax band in Scotland will make things even more difficult for them.

“Responses show that leaders clearly see Scotland’s tax regime as yet another barrier to attracting and retaining talent – and encouraging investment.”

Results were more positive across other key areas, with 69% of respondents stating their intention to grow in the next 12 months.

Employment and cybersecurity were identified as key priorities for the next five years, and there is real appetite for embedding AI tools into businesses, with 80% of respondents feeling optimistic about opportunities, and 46% noting that AI is already being used within their organisation.

The 2024 State of the Nation Directors Survey was open to responses from members of the Institute of Directors in Scotland from 22 January until 4 March. In that time approximately 180 directors responded to the survey. No responses were disqualified from inclusion.