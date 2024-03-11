£250m masterplan for Glasgow’s Charing Cross

Plan submitted

A tower block would dominate a scene which was once an elegant Victorian street

A £250 million redevelopment plan for the Charing Cross area of Glasgow will “reimagine” a key junction over the M8 motorway.

The pink Tay House bridge would be removed and a tower block built at the corner of Sauchiehall Street which is also part of plans to regenerate the area.

CXG Glasgow, a subsidiary of Tracey Investments and the owner of the property at 300 Bath Street have submitted an application for planning permission in principle to the city council.

New housing and offices are proposed for Charing Cross

The Charing Cross Gateway regeneration project is split into two phases, the first involving student accommodation to meet growing demand in the city, together with a healthcare services.

Phase two is for residential, office space and a hotel. The removal of the Tay House bridge over the M8 will have a “transformational effect”, say the applicants.

The masterplan has been devised by Michael Laird Architects and has the backing of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick.

The way we were: Charing Cross before demolition to make way for the M8

Mr Patrick said: “The city’s three main universities have confirmed a strategic aim to grow their student numbers in the years ahead and accommodation has to expand in line with that, especially when you consider how limited the options are at the moment.”

“A development like this caters for that need while plugging into ongoing plans to transform a key part of the city’s traditional retail and hospitality artery.”

“It’s no secret that Sauchiehall Street has seen better days, and this application presents an opportunity to galvanise an iconic area of the city and re-establish it as a dynamic accommodation and business hub.”

