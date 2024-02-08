Tea revival

Willow Tea Rooms to open outlet in Edinburgh

| February 8, 2024
The Willow Tea Rooms in Glasgow

Tea rooms are making a comeback with Glasgow’s famous Willow Tea Rooms opening an outlet in Edinburgh that will help turn the tide on the coffee shop invasion.

Owner Princes Restaurant Group is taking over a unit in Princes Street left vacant by Starbucks which has relocated to a unit closer to the west end.

The business posted its plans on social media. “Edinburgh, something quaint is coming… keep your eyes peeled for The Willow Tearooms opening later this month!” It appears that it will open on 23 February.

The Glasgow tea rooms in Buchanan Street takes inspiration from Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s interiors for Kate Cranston’s Ingram Street Tea Rooms.

Princes Retaurant Group also operate Spanish tapas and cocktail bar Barca and Scottish restaurant Cranachan restaurant in Glasgow’s Princes Square, as well as Salerno Pizza in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter. 

Property developer RRH plans to reintroduce a tearoom on Hanover Street in an area once occupied by Crawford’s Tearooms.

