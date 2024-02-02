Advertorial Content |

Florence is one of the favorite Italian destinations for tourists from all over the world. The Tuscan capital is an open-air museum, cradle of Renaissance art and Italian literature. Taking a vacation in this city of art means immersing yourself in Italian beauty and culture. It’s easy to fall in love with this city thanks to the romantic atmosphere that surrounds you.

There are plenty of things to do and to live in Florence, but you can’t miss the many things that make this city what it is. If you want to enjoy your vacation fully you can choose among the best 5 star hotel in Firenze and know all the things not to miss. Here is a list of what to see in Florence during your holiday.

Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore : The most iconic landmark of Florence is the Brunelleschi dome of Florence Duomo built between 1296 and 1436. This is a very masterpiece of universal art and a symbol of renaissance art. If you feel like facing the 463 steps and climb to the top of the dome , you’ll be rewarded with an amazing view of the city from the highest point in Florence .

Ponte Vecchio : is a medieval stone bridge over the Arno River. It’s a very touristic destination so it’d be better to visit it in the evening for a romantic ambiance as the lights reflect on the water.

Uffizi Gallery : The Uffizi Gallery is one of the most famous art museums in the world. It houses a collection of masterpieces by Renaissance artists such as Michelangelo , Leonardo da Vinci, and Raffaello dating from the 14th to the 18th centuries. Some of the most famous works of art in the Uffizi include Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus” and Michelangelo’s “Doni Tondo.”

Accademia Gallery : The Accademia Gallery houses Michelangelo’s famous sculpture, David. The sculpture was commissioned by the Medici family in 1501 and took Michelangelo five years to complete.

Palazzo Pitti : Palazzo Pitti is a magnificent Renaissance palace that was once the home of the Medici family. Today, it houses several museums, including the Palatine Gallery, the Boboli Gardens, and the Silver Museum.

Santa Croce : a Franciscan basilica where are buried many famous Italians, including Michelangelo, Galileo Galilei, and Dante Alighieri.

Piazza della Signoria : this is Florence’s main square. Here you can stare at the Michelangelo’s David and admire the Palazzo Vecchio, the Loggia dei Lanzi, and the Neptune Fountain.

Campanile di Giotto : a bell tower designed by Giotto, this is another of the most recognizable landmarks of this city.

Bargello : this place is a former prison and torture chamber, now a museum. It houses a collection of sculptures, including works by Donatello and Michelangelo.

Cappelle Medicee and Basilica di San Lorenzo : built as burial place of the most important family of Florence, is now a museum . Here your eyes will be delighted by the beauty that gives this place on everything your gaze will land on.

Mercato Centrale : is a bustling food market that is a great place to taste traditional Tuscan cuisine and leather bags.

Ponte Santa Trinità : is another medieval bridge over the Arno River worth seeing.

Boboli Gardens : are renaissance gardens located behind Palazzo Pitti. They are a great place to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Piazzale Michelangelo : from this square on the top of the city you can admire all the beautiful landscape over Florence captured in one glance.

Giardino Bardini : once was a private garden, now you can wander through the paths to step off the overcrowded places and enjoy some relax moments. The Bardini has two entrances, one in the San Niccolò neighborhood next to the Ponte alle Grazie and the other up on Costa San Giorgio.