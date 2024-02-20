What can I do to stand out from a crowded market when it comes to selling my home?

Advertorial Content |

With mortgage rates falling, and house prices and property transactions rising in the UK since the end of 2023, we are beginning to see more houses coming onto the market as both buyer and seller confidence improves.

But in a crowded housing market, how can you make your property stand out?

Whether your home is new to the property market or has been listed for a while, here’s a comprehensive guide to enhance its appeal and catch the attention of potential buyers.

Maximise kerb appeal

First impressions matter. The exterior of your property is the first thing a potential buyer sees. Ensure your front garden is tidy and well-maintained, the front door is clean and inviting, and the façade is well-maintained. This initial visual impact can make a significant difference to the purchasing decision of a would-be homebuyer.

Conduct a thorough spring clean

A clean home is always more appealing. Pay extra attention to high-use areas like hallways, door frames, kitchens, and bathrooms. A fresh lick of paint can also rejuvenate your space, making it look cared for and inviting and give the appearance of a turnkey property.

Declutter and organise

Clutter can make spaces seem smaller and less appealing. Organise your belongings, make sure everything has its place and consider using temporary storage units for items not in use on a daily basis which you will still want to take with you when you move. This step helps potential buyers visualise themselves in the space.

Effective marketing

Use popular online property platforms such as Rightmove and Zoopla for maximum exposure. High-quality photographs and accurate descriptions can significantly increase interest in your property.

Highlight unique features

Does your home have an amazing view or high-end fixtures and fittings like a new kitchen or bathroom? Maybe it’s energy-efficient or close to sought-after schools, amenities, and transport links. Highlight these unique selling points to attract buyers looking for these specific features.

Staging for success

Invest in a few new homewares to create a welcoming environment. Small touches like new and co-ordinating hand towels, soap dishes, or vases can enhance the aesthetic appeal. Aromatic additions like fresh flowers or the smell of coffee and baked goods can create a comforting and inviting atmosphere too.

Be flexible

Flexibility in viewing times and moving dates can be a big plus for many buyers. Accommodating their schedule could make your property more appealing compared to others with stricter viewing times, open houses, or specific moving deadlines. If you could move in with friends or family or to rented accommodation to fit in with a buyer’s chain, then always make this clear too.

Maintain communication

Keep potential buyers in the loop. Regular communications and responsiveness can build trust and keep your property at the forefront of their minds.

Prepare essential paperwork

Have all the relevant documents like property deeds, boundary agreements, and lease paperwork readily available. This preparation shows organisation and transparency, speeding up the decision-making process for buyers.

Set a realistic asking price

Setting a realistic and accurate asking price is crucial. Overpricing can deter potential buyers, who will have done their homework and know what similar types of property are selling for locally. On the flipside, you also don’t want to under value your home and lose out financially. To avoid this, research the market thoroughly and seek a professional valuation to find the right balance.

So, there you have it. When it comes to standing out in a crowded housing market, you need a blend of aesthetic appeal, strategic marketing, and practical preparation. By focusing on these areas, you can significantly increase the chances of a successful and lucrative sale.