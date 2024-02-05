New manager

Warnock heads north to take charge at Aberdeen

By a Daily Business sports reporter | February 5, 2024
Neil Warnock receiving applause of players at Huddersfield

Veteran manager Neil Warnock, who has worked at every level of the English game, will take on his first job in Scotland by taking charge of Aberdeen until the end of the season.

It is possible a deal will be reached in time for him to be in the dug-out for Tuesday night’s match against Rangers at Ibrox.

Warnock, 75, has managed 19 clubs from non-league to the Premier League, making himself a national hero in the 1980s when he took Scarborough into the Football League and an opening day match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Since then he has toured English football’s coaching staff including Notts County, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield, United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough. He announced his retirement in 2022 but returned to Huddersfield a year later, staying until last September.

Despite joking about the cold weather in Scotland he has owned a holiday cabin in Dunoon, Argyll and once declared: “I love Scotland, I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland.” Over the years he has been linked with Rangers and Hearts, among other Scottish clubs.

Warnock replaces Barry Robson who was sacked on Wednesday following a poor run of results at Aberdeen, although the club reached the League Cup final and performed reasonably well in the Europa Conference League, beating Eintracht Franfkurt at Pittodrie.

Premiership form has been patchy and the club sit eighth in the table, only six points above the relegation play-off place.

