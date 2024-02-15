Vinyl revival puts pressing plant in the groove

Record run

Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr is singing the praises of Rock Vinyl

The vinyl revival is behind a startup’s £1.75 million crowdfunding campaign to create a record pressing plant in Scotland.

Rockvinyl, which has gathered industry support from the likes of Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr, has secured premises in the east end of Glasgow.

The move follows a resurgence in sales of long-playing records which now are gaining ground on streaming as one of the most popular ways to listen to music.

Rockvinyl’s crowdfunder will launch next Tuesday with “shares” priced at £5 each. The proceeds will be used to finance the construction of three vinyl pressing machines with plans to open for business this spring.

The 7,000 sq ft plant will have a target run of 60,000 records per month. In addition, Rockvinyl said it was committed to supporting emerging artists, which it will do through its “Fan Funded Vinyl” initiative.

It wol be the second in Scotland after the Sea Bass Vinyl plant in East Lothian which opened in November.

David Brady, a former graphic designer and print specialist, will be managing director of Rockvinyl, supported by a board of non-executive directors that includes Mark Mackie, the chief executive of Regular Music; Mark Wilson, former band manager of artists including Orange Juice, The Bluebells and Trashcan Sinatras; and experienced investors David Low, Peter McGowan and Denis Kinane.

Mr Brady said: “2023 was an incredible year for vinyl record sales, with the growing global demand showing little sign of letting up.

“In addition to working with global record companies, well known independent labels and artists, we are very much looking forward to giving more breakthrough artists the chance to monetise their music, many for the first time, through vinyl records.”

Jim Kerr added: “People know that for the last 30, 40 years Glasgow has produced some amazing music, some amazing labels, amazing bands, venues and events but finally Glasgow is going to have its own vinyl pressing plant. Rockvinyl is the missing piece of the jigsaw.”