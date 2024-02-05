Veteran boss Warnock takes charge of Aberdeen

Four-month deal

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Opportunity: Neil Warnock

Aberdeen have appointed Neil Warnock as their new manager on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Warnock, who will be joined by assistant Ronnie Jepson with Peter Leven continuing in his role as first team coach, will be in charge for the first time against Rangers at Ibrox tomorrow.

The Dons currently sit in eighth place in the Premiership and have moved quickly to replace the sacked Barry Robson and say their wide-ranging review of the football operation will be concluded by the summer.

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “From the moment we first spoke with Neil his enthusiasm for managing Aberdeen was infectious.

“He has had an incredible career in management, not only in terms of volume of games and winning promotions, but also of coming into clubs at short notice and making an immediate impact.

“We look forward to Neil, Ronnie and the team pushing hard in the remaining four months of the campaign as we still have a huge amount to play for both in the SPFL Premiership and the Scottish Cup.”

Warnock, 75, has been in charge at 15 different clubs including Sheffield United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and, most recently, Huddersfield Town.

In his managerial career he’s had a remarkable eight promotions at seven different clubs – an English Football League record, including leading three different teams to the English Premier League.

“I’ve made no secret of the fact I’ve always wanted to manage in Scotland so when I spoke to Dave and Alan (Burrows) and they asked me to help out it just felt like the right opportunity,” he said.

“By all accounts there is a good group of lads here and it’s my job now to get the best out of them.

“Aberdeen is a big club with clear ambition and I’m hoping that during my time here the supporters will get behind the team and I can put a smile on their faces.”

This appointment gives the club time to complete its planned detailed review of the football operation which began at the end of last year and will inform and support the process of selecting and appointing a new management team ahead of season 2024/25.