UK tax regime stifling growth says businesses

Azets Barometer

The R&D tax credit system is in chaos, according to firms

Top businesses say the UK tax regime is stifling economic development by having an adverse affect on business growth, innovation, sustainability, recruitment and retention.

The Azets Barometer, a regular survey of leading SMEs across the UK, Ireland and the Nordics, reveals the scored an average of below 5 (on an optimism scale ranging from zero to 10) with business growth scoring just 4.7.

There is a significant disparity between lower and upper mid-market businesses with those turning over £10m to £49.9m averaging around 5.0, while those with a £50m to £99.9m turnover are slightly more positive with an average score of 6.0.

Mark Pryce, head of business tax with Azets in Scotland said that Scotland’s SMEs are desperate for a business environment where people are incentivised to build business wealth.

This needs a more progressive and equitable tax system for all that supports critical business areas such as growth, innovation, recruitment and retention, he said.

“A simplified regime of taxes, regulation and incentives would make a major contribution to entrepreneurship, ambition and investment.

“R&D tax credits, for example, are a key driver of innovation, but the UK scheme is in chaos. And Scotland has now compounded the already too onerous tax muddle with its new six income tax bands.

“The fiscal drag effect means more tax than ever, yet there is an obvious correlation between tax and economic growth, and this ought to be a priority for both governments.”

The Azets Barometer survey regularly measures the opinions of leading businesses on economic outlook, financial performance and emerging threats and opportunities with an optimism scale ranging from 0 to 10.

“When measured on economic outlook for the next 12 months the UK scored just 5.1 out of 10. Compared to the Nordics and Ireland, UK businesses were the least optimistic in the survey.

Full survey results on the interactive dashboard at azets.co.uk/azets-barometer.