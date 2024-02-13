Trojan Energy adds three directors to board

Industry

Keith Barclay, Ian Mackenzie (CEO), Chris Waples and Terry Hart

Trojan Energy, the on-street electric vehicle charging specialist, has appointed Chris Waples, Terry Hart and Keith Barclay to the board.

These appointments follow £26 million of funding secured by the company in a raise supported by investors BGF and the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Mr Waples, appointed as non-executive chairman, has 35 years of global experience in the infrastructure sector with businesses including John Laing, as executive director – asset management.

He is currently a non-executive director at several organisations including BBGI Global Infrastructure Fund, Cero Generation – a European solar and battery storage developer, South Clyde Energy Recovery – a waste to energy business, and MGT Teeside – a large scale renewable power plant.

Mr Hart, who becomes a non-executive director, was part of the founding team of CityFibre where he was CFO for over nine years.

He is a senior adviser to Octopus Investments in relation to its portfolio of investments in the fibre optic infrastructure sector, and is also a board advisor to Voneus, a Macquarie-backed rural fibre operator.

Mr Barclay, who is also appointed a non-executive director, is an investor at BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active investor of equity capital in innovative companies. He has been influential in a number of investments in Scotland for over eight years and supports many businesses in the North-East of Scotland.