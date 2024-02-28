Taylor Wimpey slumps | Halfords warning | St James’s Place

Markets Live

Taylor Wimpey says it remains upbeat (pic: Terry Murden)

Taylor Wimpey issued a positive outlook despite seeing a 42.8% slump in pre-tax profits for the year to the end of December to £473.8 million from £827.9m in the previous 12 months.

The number of home completions (including JVs) fell to 10,848 (2022: 14,154) as the group came into 2024 with a lower order book against a strong comparator.

As at 25 February, the total order book excluding joint ventures was £1.949 billion (2023: £2.154bn), comprising 7,402 homes (2023: 8,078 homes).

Chief executive Jennie Daly said: “We delivered a good full year performance in line with expectations despite a challenging market.

“It is still early in the year and the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain, however it is encouraging to see some signs of improvement in the market, with reduced mortgage rates positively impacting affordability and customer confidence.

“While the planning environment remains challenging, we have a high-quality, well-invested landbank and a strong financial position which underpins our ability to provide investors with a reliable income stream via our differentiated Ordinary Dividend Policy.

“Looking ahead we are well-positioned in an attractive market, with significant underlying demand for our quality homes and are poised for growth from 2025, assuming supportive market conditions.”

Halfords profit warning

Halfords, the cycling and motoring accessories retailer, has issued a profit warning, saying three of its four “core markets” have “ seen a further material weakening”.

It now expects annual profit for the financial year ending 29 March of between £35m and £40m, down from previous forecasts of £48m and £53m.

The company blamed “a combination of continued weak customer confidence and unusually mild and very wet weather,” which reduced footfall into stores and sales of winter products.

It added: “Whilst we have reduced our profit guidance as a result of very challenging and exceptional short-term market conditions, we remain confident in our strategy and longer-term growth prospects.

“When our core markets recover, the platform we have built leaves us exceptionally well-placed to succeed.”

St James Place

The wealth manager said its pre-tax underlying cash result came in 4% lower at £483m (2022: £485m) due to the higher corporation tax rate in effect for 2023. There was an IFRS loss after tax of £9.9m (2022: £407.2m profit).

The cash result for the year fell sharply to £68.7m (2022: £410.1m), significantly impacted by an assessment into the evidencing and delivery of historic ongoing servicing and the provision it has established for potential client refunds.

This work was undertaken following a significant increase in complaints, particularly in the latter part of 2023, mostly linked to the delivery of ongoing servicing.

The assessment revealed that its evidence of ongoing client servicing was less complete in the years preceding investment into its Salesforce CRM system in 2021, and it has made a provision for potential client refunds to address this matter.

“Looking forward, the investment we’ve made into Salesforce means we are confident this is a historic issue,” it said in a statement.

“While our financial results have been significantly impacted by this legacy matter, the board recognises the importance of returns to shareholders and is confident that sufficient capital and liquidity is available to deal with the financial impact of the provision.”

It is recommending a final dividend of 8p (2022: 37.19p), resulting in full year dividend of 23.83p (2022: 52.78p)

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Lagonda pre-tax losses narrowed to £172m last year from £451m in 2022, beating market expectations following a rise in showroom prices.

Analysts, on average, were expecting an adjusted pre-tax loss of £209m for the period, according to a company-compiled consensus.