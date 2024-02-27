Scottish food brands protected from imitation

Food action

Arbroath Smokies are among the products given protected status in Japan

Iconic Scottish food products including Arbroath Smokies, Stornoway Black Pudding and Scotch beef and lamb will have special protected status in Japan to safeguard against imitation.

Orkney Scottish Island Cheddar and Traditional Ayrshire Dunlop are also included in a list of 37 Geographical Indications (GIs) that are expected to formally gain protection in the world’s third biggest economy on 29 February.

This follows the completion of UK and Japanese scrutiny and bureaucratic processes. A second group of protections is set to be announced once further work has concluded.

Securing GIs for iconic Scottish products prevents imitation products being placed on the Japanese market, ensuring businesses can export with confidence and consumers receive authentic, high-quality products.

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Donald Cameron said: “The producers of some of our world-famous Scottish exports can be assured that their iconic products are protected through this important agreement with Japan.

“We are proud to support globally-recognised brands like Scotch beef and lamb, Stornoway Black Pudding and Orkney Scottish Island Cheddar and see them go from strength to strength on the world stage.”

One of the businesses set to benefit it Stoddart’s, a fully integrated beef supplier with long established relationships with many of Scotland’s biggest cattle farmers. The firm processes up to 1000 head of cattle per week and has been selling to the Japan market since 2019.

Japan’s population of 125 million has a strong appetite for international food and drink.

The UK will also be protecting the Geographical Indications of several Japanese food and drink products, including Hokkaido wine and Hiba beef. This ensures British consumers can shop with confidence knowing they are purchasing authentic Japanese goods.