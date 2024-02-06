Scots hit by double injury blow ahead of France test

Six Nations

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Blow: Gregor Townsend

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has suffered a major injury blow as he prepares to welcome France to Murrayfield this weekend in the Six Nations Championship.

Lock Richie Gray and back row Luke Crosbie have been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with injuries picked up in the opening day win over Wales.

A shoulder problem has sidelined Crosbie, while a damaged bicep means Gray will also take no further part in the competition.

Grant Gilchrist is now free of suspension and in contention to replace Gray for Saturday’s meeting, though Sam Skinner did his chances of starting against the French no harm at all with a good performance from the bench in Cardiff.

The Scots are looking to follow up their narrow 27-26 win over the Welsh with a home victory over Les Blues, who were soundly beaten by Ireland in Paris in the tournament opener.