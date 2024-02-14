Rosenthal takes head role at CBRE Glasgow

Property

Real estate adviser CBRE has appointed Tony Rosenthal as head of its team in Glasgow, starting 1 April.

Mr Rosenthal (pictured), who has been with CBRE for six years, will be responsible for growing the agency’s existing services along with exploring new opportunities in emerging sectors.

This follows his recent appointment as head of Rating for Scotland, a role he will continue to hold alongside his new responsibilities. Mr Rosenthal is also the current Scottish president of the Institute of Revenues, Rating and Valuation.

He said: “It’s an exciting time for the Glasgow commercial property market as we are now starting to fully emerge from the pandemic and recovery is finally on the horizon.

“While some of the other UK cities have already experienced their bounce-back, Glasgow is only now beginning to see activity levels return to normal.

“I believe Scotland’s largest city is poised for a period of significant growth, with people starting to return to the office, big global occupiers coming back into the market and hopefully more cranes appearing on the skyline.”