Rangers handed tough task with Benfica tie

Europa League draw

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Ibrox to host Benfica on 14 March

Rangers will face familiar foes after being drawn against Portuguese champions Benfica in the last 16 of the Europa League.

It’s a tough draw for the Glasgow side, whose seeding as group winners meant they could not meet English Premier League teams Liverpool, Brighton or West Ham, nor Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Villarreal and Slavia Prague.

Sparta Prague, Freiburg or Qarabag could have been pulled out the hat alongside Phillipe Clement’s outfit, however he will now take his men to the Stadium of Light in Lisbon for the first leg on Thursday, 7 March, with Ibrox hosting the return seven days later.

During Steven Gerrard’s time in charge, Rangers twice played Benfica in the Europa League in 2020, drawing both games.

Europa League Last 16 draw:

Sparta Prague v Liverpool, Marseille v Villarreal, Roma v Brighton, Benfica v Rangers, Freiburg v West Ham, Sporting v Atalanta, AC Milan v Slavia Prague, Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen.