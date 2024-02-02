Quartermile boost to city’s office supply shortage

Property

Skyscanner occupies space at Quartermile One (pic: Terry Murden)

Three floors of refurbished offices in central Edinburgh have been released to the market in expectation they will ease the current shortage of Grade A space.

More than 38,000 sq ft is now available at Quartermile One, part of the glass and steel Fosters + Partners designed complex near the Meadows.

It comes amid frequent reports of a critical shortage of top quality space in the city which has seen new build activity.

Property consultancies say there continues to be strong demand for prime space which is outstripping supply.

This is causing a log-jam and prompting more refurbishment, including upgrades to lower standard offices to meet more stringent demands from investors and occupiers.

Quartermile One’s current occupiers include Skyscanner, investment firm Investec, media regulator Ofcom and wealth management software provider Addepar.