QMU offers accommodation solution to Fringe

New partnership

Edinburgh Fringe performers say accommodation costs threaten shows

Queen Margaret University has offered Edinburgh Festival peformers a solution to the soaring cost of accommodation.

Hundreds of Fringe participants will have access to a new ‘festival village’ at this year’s event, potentially saving many shows that may otherwise not go ahead.

As well as accommodation, the QMU campus near Musselburgh will provide an onsite café, free outdoor yoga classes, rehearsal space, printing and wifi facilities, parking and storage, as well as Fringe Society services and events for socialising and networking.

The partnership with QMU is one of several measures the Fringe Society is pursuing in response to the rising cost and decreasing availability of accommodation in the city.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “We are grateful to the team at QMU for working with us on this imaginative collaboration as we explore longer-term opportunities to work with both the academics and the students at QMU.

“While encouraging, we know this development won’t magically solve all the accommodation issues faced by artists and venues.

“However, alongside our other ongoing efforts to secure accommodation options, while also lobbying on artists’ behalf with local and national government, it represents a very positive step in the right direction.”

Sarah Whigham, head of commercial services at QMU, said: “As specialists in creative arts and cultural management, we are delighted to support the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with much-needed modern, good quality, affordable accommodation.”