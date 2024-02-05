Business services

Preston becomes Grant Thornton practice leader

| February 5, 2024
Stuart Preston, far right, with Claire Martin, James Anderson and Lynne Bicket

Business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK has appointed Stuart Preston as practice leader for Scotland. 

Mr Preston is responsible for leading and growing Grant Thornton’s team of 222 people based across the firm’s Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices.

He is a partner and restructuring specialist, as well as the Scottish forensic practice lead, and is based in Edinburgh.

Lynne Bicket and James Anderson have been promoted to audit partners while, in the restructuring team, Claire Martin has been promoted to director.

