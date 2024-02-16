Week Ahead

NatWest’s profits haul sets tone for rival banks

| February 16, 2024
Barclays Glasgow campus
Barclays’ campus in Glasgow

Following NatWest’s sparkling results on Friday, market attention will focus on whether rival high street banks Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds will put in a repeat performance.

Barclays (Tuesday) will accompany its year-end figures with a strategic review of the business and a need to reduce costs. Its cost-income ratio currently sits well above its peers.

Its investment banking division will almost certainly reflect weakness in the M&A market, though there are signs that deal flow is gathering pace on the back of anticipated interest rate cuts.

Barclays shares are down by more than a fifth in the past year even though it enjoyed a good year. Analysts at AJ Bell say is expected to earn £6.7 billion pre-tax, “only a fraction less than it earned in the go-go glory days of 2006 and 2007.”

Lloyds (Thursday), being the closest structurally to RBS, is expected to put in a similar showing after a decent third-quarter. It was the only major UK bank to see underlying profit before tax improve from the prior quarter.

HSBC (Wednesday) has other issues to concern it. Its focus on Asia means it has to deal with the fallout of the Chinese property crash on its Kong Kong-based operations. It is expected to publish a three-year plan.

There are first half results from Elgin-based housebuilder Springfield Properties and an update on its return to the affordable sector will be of interest.

The latest consumer confidence data on Friday will follow a surprise uplift in spending in the shops and the UK’s slide into recession, though it may come too soon to accurately measure either trend.

DIARY

Monday 19 February

  • Full-year results from MoneySuperMarket
  • Rightmove UK house price index

Tuesday 20 February

  • Full-year results from Antofagasta and InterContinental Hotels

Wednesday 21 February

  • Full-year results from HSBC, Rio Tinto, BAE Systems and Glencore
  • First-half results from Springfield Properties
  • UK government borrowing

Thursday 22 February

  • Full-year results from Lloyds Banking, Rolls-Royce, Anglo American, WPP
  • Trading update from Tate & Lyle
  • EU inflation

Friday 23 February

  • Full-year results from Standard Chartered and Mondi
  • GfK UK consumer confidence
News, Markets, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Anas Sarwar at Glasgow conference

‘We’re pro-business’ says Sarwar despite attacks

Anas Sarwar has claimed Scottish Labour is pro-business while at the same time backing aRead More

Retail, Multrees Walk

Retail rebound raises hopes of short recession

Retail sales rebounded strongly in January but only added further confusion to consumer spending patternsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.