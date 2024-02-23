Minister unveils Techscaler pilot in Silicon Valley

US hub

The Techscaler in San Francisco helps build connections

A techscaler hub has launched in Silicon Valley, backed by the Scottish Government, to help promising startups from Scotland build contacts with international investors and customers.

Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan announced the pilot programme during a presentation in Edinburgh outlining her priorities in her new role.

The new hub will provide office space for 12 startups in San Francisco, close to the city’s venture capital finance district. The new businesses are developing entrepreneurial ideas in areas from health technology to space tech.

Technology incubator CodeBase is running the programme and aims to create a permanent hub enabling business owners to remain in Scotland in the longer term while maintaining easy access to the San Francisco tech community.

Ms McAllan told her audience at the offices of Brodies: “Building on [chief entrepreneur] Mark Logan’s work and our £42 million investment in the Techscaler network, today I announcing pilot Techscaler hub in Silicon Valley.

“This will help promising startups from Scotland in areas from health technology to space, build contacts with international investors and customers.”

Mindspace Co-Founder and CEO Dan Zakai said: “Mindspace works with governments from several countries to create landing spaces for startups. It’s amazing that the Scottish Government has joined that list. We have seen first hand the value of exposing startups to the San Francisco tech ecosystem. We hope to do more in future and to make the Techscaler hub a permanent fixture.”

Daniel Grant, founder of notation.dev, one of the first companies to use the hub, said: “Joining the San Francisco hub has energised me, and enabled me to connect with people from around the world working at the forefront of tech.

“The power of San Francisco is the velocity at which information moves through the city. It is a hyper-charged network that accelerates innovation, and connects founders with collaborators, prospects and investors faster than anywhere else in the world.”

The hub is located near the South Park District which is home to a large community of venture capital firms.

Launched in November 2022, Techscaler was established in line with the key recommendations of the Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review (STER), authored by Mark Logan, Chief Entrepreneurial Advisor to the Scottish Government.

Techscaler is a nationwide tech startup support programme to build the Scottish tech ecosystem. Via community hubs across Scotland, the programme delivers startup education, mentorship, workspaces and a network of partnerships.

Since it was launched in 2022, Techscaler has recruited 643 startup founder members across 517 startup companies.