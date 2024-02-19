McGill’s invests £7.5 million in FlixBus expansion

Network boost

More buses will be added to the network

Bus company McGill’s is investing £7.5 million into its partnership with global travel tech company FlixBus to bring more long distance vehicles into the fleet.

The investment, which lead create a further 65 jobs, follows last year’s expansion, which saw increased routes across Scotland and more cross-border services.

There will be an additional 19 full Flix spec coaches throughout this year, bringing the total to more than 40 on the Flix network.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive at McGill’s, said: “This investment is an indication of how important the partnership with FlixBus has been for our growth in the last year. Building a relationship with Flix, a global tech leader, to develop a high-quality intercity coach network, was a bold decision that has delivered results.

“Scaling up our partnership together in Scotland and across the border will deliver even more sustainable transport options for passengers as we continue to revolutionise the UK coach market.”

Andreas Schorling, managing director at FlixBus UK, said: “Our partnership with McGill’s will increase frequencies on our most popular routes in Scotland, connecting seven cities as well as a new dedicated service between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“Our ambitious plans to become the largest and highest quality network in the UK are well underway. McGill’s consistently receives some of the best customer ratings on our entire global network and we are proud to be bringing these services to even more destinations than ever before in 2024.”

Flix, parent company to FlixBus, saw its best-ever financial half-year results in 2023 with more than 50% growth and 860 million in total revenue for the period January to June. Full-year results are expected to be announced later this month.