McAllan: ‘My bottom line is your bottom line’

Minister's address

Mairi McAllan addressing the Prosper event at Brodies in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish government Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan today told a gathering of business leaders that she wanted to encourage investment and remove obstacles to growth.

The new Cabinet minister explained how her net zero and energy responsibilities would combine with the broader economic objectives to boost productivity and growth, though she made no comments about oil & gas or tax.

“I will bring the commerciality that is innate in the corporate world to this portfolio, to my work with you and the enormous opportunities ahead of us,” she said.

“My bottom line is your bottom line. The P&L account of Scotland plc. I want the economy to grow, I want individual businesses to invest, I want productivity to increase.”

Ms McAllan, who was promoted in the recent Cabinet reshuffle, told those attending the event organised by Prosper in Edinburgh, that part of her portfolio are “sometimes framed as contradictory, in conflict. Irreconcilable in that regard.

“But this is wrongheaded and turns its face against the prevailng direction of the global economy. I am clear – tackling climate change is an environmental and moral imperative and done right it also presents the single greatest socioeconomic opportunity of our time.”

She said creating the right condtions for private investment requires a collaborative approach, a stable regime, speeding up planning and consenting decisions and faster progress on grid connections.

“I am determined to pursue this. And progress is being made. Our onshore wind sector deal will halve the consenting time for projects.”

She said the government will “shortly set out steps to improve resources for the planning system.”

Mairi McAllan with Prosper CEO Sara Thiam (pic: Terry Murden)

She added: “I know that regulation is often seen as a bad thing, but I want us to get it right quickly, so it can be, not a barrier but a key enabler of a growing economy.” She stressed a desire to tackle “unnecessary obstacles to growth”.

The Green Industrial Strategy will be a “clear and unambiguous statement of intent directed to companies and investors here and around the world, providing them with the certainty they require.”

On emerging businesses, she announced that she will build on chief entrepreneur Mark Logan’s Techscaler initiative by launching a pilot Techscaler hub in Silicon Valley “to help promising startups from Scotland in areas from health technology to space, build contacts with international investors and customers.”

She singled out space, photonics, fintech and AI as clusters she wanted to support, while ensuring those sectors “on which Scotland’s economy is built” – financial services, health and life sciences, advanced manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, food and drink, and energy – continue to grow and thrive.

The minister confirmed that the government is providing £24m to help underpin a £350m investment by Sumitomo Electric Industries in a cable manufacturing plant in the Highlands that was announced last May.

A Talent Attraction and Migration Service will be launched this year to encourage workers to work and live in Scotland. Ms McAllan will be taking action on the recommendations of James Withers’ skills review.

She said she will use al the levers at her disposal to enable the company to prosper.

“I will also strive to create a positive relationship between government and business,” she said. “Our interests will not align all of the time. But it is important that our decisions in every part of government are well informed to ensure better and balanced policy.”