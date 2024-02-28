Lumo low fare trains set to serve Glasgow next year

New route

Lumo trains were introduced in 2021

FirstGroup is in talks with Transport Scotland and Network Rail to extend some of its London-Edinburgh low-fare Lumo trains to serve Glasgow.

Route options and timings are beingt thrashed out ahead of an application to the industry regulator with a view to starting the service in summer 2025.

The addition of the service would improve links for customers travelling between Newcastle and Glasgow, giving people a choice without needing to change trains.

Lumo’s all-electric services between London and Edinburgh have carried more than two million customers since launch in October 2021.

FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland, said: “We will be working closely with stakeholders as we refine this opportunity and our case for this new offering.”