New route

Lumo low fare trains set to serve Glasgow next year

| February 28, 2024
Lumo
Lumo trains were introduced in 2021

FirstGroup is in talks with Transport Scotland and Network Rail to extend some of its London-Edinburgh low-fare Lumo trains to serve Glasgow.

Route options and timings are beingt thrashed out ahead of an application to the industry regulator with a view to starting the service in summer 2025.

The addition of the service would improve links for customers travelling between Newcastle and Glasgow, giving people a choice without needing to change trains.

Lumo’s all-electric services between London and Edinburgh have carried more than two million customers since launch in October 2021.

FirstGroup chief executive Graham Sutherland, said: “We will be working closely with stakeholders as we refine this opportunity and our case for this new offering.”

