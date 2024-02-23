Loganair hires Farajallah to replace Hinkles as CEO

Airline hire

Luke Farajallah takes up role as CEO of Loganair next month

Luke Farajallah has been appointed chief executive of Loganair, replacing Jonathan Hinkles who left suddenly after the board agreed to bring an end to his seven and a half years at the helm.

Mr Hinkles said it was time for a change for himself and the Scottish airline and he decided “to get off the stage right away”.

Mr Farajallah, who takes up his new role on 4 March, has extensive experience in the UK regional airline sector. He held senior roles at flybe, BA CitiExpress and Brymon Airways. He has also worked at easyJet and Wizzair.

Outside the airline industry, he had spells in the onshore and offshore rotary sectors as CEO of Specialist Aviation, and MD of Bond Offshore Helicopters.

Mr Hinkles’ departure came as a surprise to the industry and the region.

In a social media post after he resigned, he said: “Running an airline is probably the most full-time job imaginable, and one which requires pretty much 24/7 attention in one shape or form….It truly takes its toll.”