Logan receives £5m to support hydrogen plans

Logan Energy has secured £5 million to develop its hydrogen power technology and expand its operations.

More than half the funding is from green energy investment company, Lanxing New Energy, based in Singapore. The balance came from Scottish Enterprise which continues to support the Edinburgh-based company.

Bill Ireland, chief executive, said: “We have been working in the hydrogen sector for decades and see the energy market focusing on how hydrogen fits within the increasingly complex energy mix.”

Chairman, Ian Marchant, added: “Hydrogen has a key part to play in the Energy transition in Scotland, the UK and globally.

“Logan is well positioned to help companies and organisations develop, build, and operate all forms of hydrogen projects and this funding will allow further growth, involvement in larger projects and the development of the skill base needed.”

Both the UK and Scottish Governments have declared ambitious targets for hydrogen production. In Scotland, the Government is making available £100m in capital funding for renewable hydrogen projects.