ITV latest media company to announce cutbacks

Hiring freeze

By a Daily Business reporter |

ITV, which produced Unforgotten, is cutting staff

More than 200 vacancies are to be left unfilled at ITV in the first half of the year as the broadcaster becomes the latest media company to feel the squeeze.

The freeze extends to a crackdown on business travel and personal expenses in response to the challenging economic conditions.

An internal memo states that the business is “taking action to strengthen our cost controls to reduce spend across ITV.”

This includes pausing more than 200 vacancies that are currently open across the company. It will take immediate effect and be in place for the first half of 2024.

The action is understood to apply across the board other than for genuinely business-critical decisions.

“As you all know the economic environment remains really tough. This is having an impact on all media businesses and, as a result, virtually every company across the industry is taking action to reduce costs,” says the memo which has been seen by trade publication Broadcast.

It went on: “We’ll review progress half way through the year and if we can relax these controls, we will. If we need to strengthen them further, we will.”

Direct costs of production in ITV News, Sport and ITV Studios appear to be excluded from the cost saving strategy, though the memo reminds those working in these areas that they “need to make sure you are continuing to adhere to our existing production processes and budgets.”

Channel 4 recently announced that it will reduce its headcount by 240 roles, while cutbacks are also taking place in print media, notably at Mirror and Record owner Reach, and at the Scottish Daily Mail.

ITV is set to announce its full year results in early March.