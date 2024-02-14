Hunter seeks next cohort for scale up programme

Growth plan

Sir Tom Hunter’s programme is run at Blair Castle

The Hunter Foundation has launched its next search for growth businesses to join its ScaleUpScotland programme.

Twelve companies will be invited to join the next cohort and build on the achievements of the first four which have grown £500m of incremental revenue, added 3,000 jobs and secured £300m in funding.

Programme funder Sir Tom Hunter said: “This is by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs; tailored to meet their needs and support them through accelerated growth.

“With a little bit of help from us and our amazing ‘entrepreneurs in residence’ these businesses have taken on significant challenges and grown exponentially.

“Fundamentally the peer-to-peer support across the cohorts coupled with knowledge and insight from entrepreneurs who have ‘been there and done it’ we think makes a significant contribution to supporting businesses scale.”

Ian McKenzie CEO Trojan Energy who took part in Cohort three and recently raised £26m in a funding round, said: “Scale Up has given us access to industry experts and contacts that we could not have afforded or had access to otherwise.

“This has resulted in us making positive strategic changes within our business and gaining access to contract opportunities.

“It is also hugely beneficial to speak regularly with a group of founders and CEOs who are facing the same challenges as you on a daily basis but can offer insight and experience from different industries on how to overcome these challenges.”

Scale Up Core Programme

Fully endorsed by the Scale Up Institute in 2022, Scale up Scotland’s core programme is an 18-month cohort based experience aimed at entrepreneurs with the potential and desire to grow sales beyond £20-£30 million.

Whilst the central theme across the 18 months is building leadership capability for scale; the programme also takes a deep dive into the key drivers of scaling a business successfully.

Topics covered include: Business transformation, Strategic people planning, Leadership development, Effective Communication skills, Customer Insight, Operations management, Risk and Incident management, Fundraising, Internationalisation, Sales Negotiation, building effective teams and Decision making.

The programme is results oriented, delivered, and supported by leading entrepreneurs, expert business practitioners and facilitators telling it like it is – the highs and the lows. The benefits of strong peer-to-peer learning are embedded throughout.

Participants need to demonstrate continual development both of themselves and their organisation throughout the programme. The time commitment is ten residential one and a half day events and is operated from THF’s headquarters at Blair Estate in Ayrshire.

The programme is aimed at high potential firms headquartered in Scotland with a minimum turnover of £1m+, who can demonstrate strong year on year growth and an ambition to build a global business.