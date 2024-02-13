Hesketh-Laird joins Paris-based drinks group as CEO

Food and drink

Drinks role: Julie Hesketh-Laird (pic: Terry Murden)

Food and drink specialist Julie Hesketh-Laird is taking up a new role as chief executive of Paris-based FIVS, the global federation for wine and spirits, which represents 75% of the international wine trade.

Ms Hesketh-Laird’s career spanned private sector business representation and government, including a spell as interim CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association.

Speaking about her new role, she said: “This is a pivotal time for the sector. We cannot underestimate the global challenges our members face, not least the economic, regulatory, and environmental headwinds in many parts of the world.”

Charles Jefferson, Interim co-president of FIVS, said: “Julie brings a wealth of advocacy and strategy development experience to FIVS along with new energy and focus to build on our recent successes. Her years of experience tackling challenging issues in the alcohol sector will prove invaluable”.

FIVS is a global trade association serving the wine and alcohol sectors from around the world on public policy issues.

Its members include producers, distributors, importers, exporters, and trade associations. FIVS advocates consensus policy positions to international and intergovernmental organisations as well as governments.

FIVS aims to enhance the global operating environment for its members by providing leadership and through effective, united advocacy with all appropriate organisations.