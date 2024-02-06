Hardies acquires Scottish offices of David Adamson

Surveyor bought

Danny McArthur of Hardies, centre, with Alan Hirst, left, and Richard Bownass

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has completed its fifth acquisition in five years with the purchase of the Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy offices of global property and costs consultancy David Adamson and Partners.

Established as a chartered surveying consultancy in 1930, David Adamson and Partners offers clients a broad range of consultancy services for public and private sector clients. It has other offices in Aberdeen, Lerwick, London, Bahrain, Mumbai and Qatar not included in the deal.

Eight members of David Adamson and Partners staff will join Hardies’ operations in Edinburgh and Dunfermline, including the two directors, Alan Hirst, who ran the head office in Edinburgh, and Richard Bownass, who ran the Kirkcaldy office.

Mr Hirst said: “Not only does this deal allow us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for clients, but the addition of housing consultancy means that it enables Hardies to expand its service range too.

“This result is a good deal for both firms’ clients throughout the UK.”

Mr Bownass added: “In relation to Lothian and Fife, this arrangement will strengthen and expand our offering and consolidate Hardies’ position as the leading construction and surveying consultancy across these regions.”

The deal follows Hardies’ recent acquisitions of the John Duguid Partnership, BDG Thomson Gray, Allan & Hanel and Binnie-McKenzie Partnership and marks the latest stage of an expansion strategy that has seen it open three offices across the UK.

The new offices in Belfast, Leeds, and London take Hardies’ office network to 13 locations follow a series of major project wins across the UK and Ireland in recent years.