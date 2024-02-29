Hammond honoured for lifetime achievement

Chamber awards

Charles Hammond: served with distinction

Charles Hammond, who steps down as chief executive of Forth Ports this summer, has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Mr Hammond’s contribution to the port, Edinburgh and the wider business community over 35 years – 23 as CEO – was recognised at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Chamber chief executive, Liz McAreavey, said Mr Hammond “has overseen the significant and strategic growth of Forth Ports’ operations across the UK, has served the communities in which they operate and has fulfilled many leadership roles representing the interests of business, the industry, the Chamber and the city with great distinction.”

Among the evening’s speakers, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Màiri McAllan said the small proportion of women running companies in Scotland must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

She reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to address the gender gap with almost £3 million of investment over two years.

Speaking a week before International Women’s Day and a year since the publication of Ana Stewart’s report Pathways: a new approach for women in entrepreneurship, Ms McAllan said: “There is an enduring gender gap in entrepreneurial participation in Scotland and we must address that.

Mairi McAllan: gender situation ‘should provoke us to act’ (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

“Only one in five Scottish businesses are led by women, and start-ups founded by women only receive 2% of investment capital. This should provoke us to act.

“This financial year we awarded £1.3 million to 20 programmes across the country through our Pathways Pre-Start Fund with a further £1.5 million allocated to further implementation of the Pathways recommendations in the next financial year.

“Scotland should be a great place for us all to do business, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or background.”

Speeches were also delivered by Ian Stirling, founder and co-CEO of the Port of Leith Distillery, Chamber President Jane Clark-Hutchison, and Edinburgh Council’s outgoing chief executive Andrew Kerr.



Award winners

Rising Star: Alexander Galpin, Galpin Group

Director: Louise Birnie, Change Waste Recycling

Lifetime Achievement Award: Charles Hammond, Forth Ports

Developing the Young Workforce: NHS Lothian

Responsible Business: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

Service Excellence: Clockwise Leith

Inspiring Partnership: Edinburgh International Conference Centre x RSPB Scotland

Employer: Muckle Media

Excellence in Digital Marketing: Clean Digital

Innovation in Business: Anturas Consulting/Edinburgh College

High Growth Business: The Scotch Whisky Experience

International Business: Heehaw

Net Zero Champion: Edinburgh International Conference Centre

Small Business: Caritas Neuro Solutions

Mid-sized Business: Muckle Media

Large Business: Forth Ports