Gray replaces disgraced Matheson as Health Secretary

Cabinet shuffle

New Health Secretary Neil Gray (pic: Terry Murden)

Neil Gray has been confirmed as Scotland’s new health secretary, replacing Michael Matheson who resigned earlier today weeks after he was embroiled in an expenses row.

Mr Gray moves less than a year since being appointed Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Secretary in First Minister Humza Yousaf’s first Cabinet.

Mr Matheson’s departure came ahead of a report into an £11,000 bill that was racked up on his parliamentary iPad.

The iPad charges, initially paid out of the public purse, were incurred during a family trip to Morocco in late 2022.

When details of the bill were first made public he said the device had only been used for parliamentary work. He later admitted that his sons had used the iPad as a data hotspot so they could watch football.

He has since paid back the bill in full and apologised in a teary statement to the Scottish parliament.

During First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called on Mr Yousaf to apologise for Mr Matheson’s behaviour while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Scotland needed “a change from this failing, incompetent SNP government”.

… more follows