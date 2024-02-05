Gilson Gray expands with Bowmans Solicitors deal

Acquisition

Elizabeth McGillivray and Lindsay Darroch

Legal firm Gilson Gray is consolidating its presence in Dundee and Angus after acquiring 150-year-old Bowmans Solicitors.

A team of 11, including principal Elizabeth McGillivray, will join Gilson Gray which is doubling its space in Dundee, taking on another floor of offices, as well as gaining an office in Forfar.

The move adds specialists in private client, estate agency, conveyancing, and family law.

Gilson Gray first moved into Dundee in 2020 and has since experienced significant growth. In 2021 it took over Baillie Shepherd, and in 2023 the firm’s financial management arm – Gilson Gray Financial Management – acquired Wilson Financial and RS Robertson Financial Planning.

Headcount in Dundee has more than doubled in the past two years, and the firm has plans for further growth in the area. With offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln, and now Angus, Gilson Gray is one of the fastest-growing law firms in the UK.

Lindsay Darroch, partner and head of Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, said: “I have known Elizabeth for around three decades. The takeover is a natural fit.

“The rate of growth has once again exceeded our expectations and we have leased an additional floor at our city centre offices to accommodate the larger team with room for further development.

“The new office in Forfar also ties in with our strategy for business development. While other firms are retreating from the market and clients, we see it as a huge opportunity for the firm to further develop in Angus complementing our city centre offerings.”

Glen Gilson, chair and managing partner of Gilson Gray, added: “The takeover of Bowmans in Dundee marks the start of another year of our planned growth.”

Ms McGillivray, who joined Bowmans in the 1980s, said: “Joining Gilson Gray is only the start of the next chapter for Bowmans after 150 years as a legal firm. It is a great opportunity for my team and our clients.”