Funding for Quickblock’s plastic building system

Recycling boost

Quickblock has developed an easy-to-assemble building system

A Scottish company has secured investor backing for its unique recycled plastic construction blocks.

Quickblock’s construction blocks are shipped flat-packed on pallets for rapid assembly in the defence, security, humanitarian aid and commercial markets.

The Stirling-based company recently moved from its previous supplier in China to producing its blocks in Yorkshire just as Yemeni rebels disrupted the Red Sea shipping route, triggering container delays and sharp shipping price rises.

The switch came as the company raised £1.3 million, including £460,000 from existing investors Equity Gap, the University of Strathclyde and Scottish Enterprise.

A further £738,000 was received from a Defence Innovation Loan, awarded by the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), part of the UK Ministry of Defence.

The funding will help build the team and advance its research and development.

Quickblock CEO Andrew Vincent said: “Supply chain security and price were firmly on our risk radar and our switch in manufacturers came with impeccable timing.

“Our mission is to put sustainable construction in the hands of everyone, enabling people to build shelter and safe spaces.

“We are thrilled to embark on this next phase of growth and development, having recently re-shored our production to the UK, reducing our exposure to ongoing risk in global supply chains.”