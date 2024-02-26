Fierce Beer launches crowdfund for green growth

New finance

Fierce Beer is investing in sustainable production

Fierce Beer, the Aberdeen-based brewery founded in 2015, is launching a crowdfunding campaign to support its ‘go green’ strategy.

A number of sustainable production and operational investments include a CO2 recapture system, a nitrogen generator and solar panels.

“Becoming more environmentally responsible is something we have always been striving for, and there are numerous ways for us to improve our current output,” says the brewery in its pitch.

“We firmly believe that we can position Fierce Beer as one of the key UK breweries if we get this right. However, these projects all come with a price tag, and with a tight market landscape, we are looking to you to help us get there.”

The campaign launches via the Crowdfunder platform on Friday 1 March with three tiered rewards for supporters. No details have been released of the fund target.

The company was set up by oil and gas veterans Dave Grant and David McHardy and produced its first commercial beer in 2016, selling in a number of supermarket chains and now exporting to 20 countries.

A crowdfunder in 2017 raised £121,000 to open a bar, a second in 2020 raised £155,000 and a third in 2021 drew in £151,000 towards its relocation close to its original brewery in Dyce.