Expert strategies for successful investment in Portugal Golden Visa

Advertorial Content |

Portugal – one of the oldest nations in Europe, started its golden visa program in 2012. Since the start of this program, this country has become one of the favorites for the people trying to find a new homeland.

Portugal has a lot to offer to the investors who are looking to get its residency. The country has a high standard of life, amazing locations to travel, and a cuisine that is loved worldwide. Investors are also easily considered for permanent citizenship if they fulfill certain criteria after some years.

You will have several investment options once you decide to invest in Portugal and get its residency. You must find the most appropriate investment for yourself. But before that, let’s understand the program in detail.

What is Portugal’s Golden Visa Program?

Portugal’s Golden Visa Program is one of Europe’s most popular residency-by-investment programs. The program offers several ways of investment to ensure that it’s easy for people to find something for themselves.

This visa-by-investment plan is an ideal opportunity for people who dream of living in this wonderful country.

What are the ways to invest in Portugal’s Golden Visa Program?

Let’s discuss some expert strategies here.

Investing in the funds

The first way of getting your residency in Portugal through this program is by helping Portuguese companies with a fund of 500,000 on the stock market. You would be required to hold this investment for at least five years.

Art, Culture, and Research Investment

Another interesting way to apply for Portuguese residency is to invest 200,000 Euros to help these sectors grow in Portugal. The country is known for its culture worldwide; you can support it with this investment.

Business Investment

One of the best ways to get a Portuguese residency is through a business investment of a minimum of 500,000 Euros. This business investment should ensure that you create five new jobs in the country and support its people and economy. And once you create jobs, you are an asset to the country.

Benefits of Portugal’s Golden Visa Program

Below are few of the benefits of Portugal’s Golden Visa Program:

Access to the European Union

Once you become a resident of Portugal, you also get premium access to the European Union with it. But for those who want to live in the European Union and work there forever. You would be required to attain complete citizenship of Portugal.

World-class healthcare and education

Portugal’s world-class healthcare system is known as one of the best in Europe. People willing to stay in the country with their families should be assured of any medical complications.

We all know where European countries stand when it comes to education. You can create your kids’ future with world-class educational facilities in Portugal.

Tax based benefits

With the Portugal Residency by Investment Program, individuals can apply for the Non-habitual Resident (NHR) status, which lasts for ten years. This special status prevents investors from paying taxes on income earned outside Portugal.

Additionally, it reduces the tax rate on income earned within Portugal to just 20%, a significant decrease compared to the potential 48% tax rate for non-residents.

Visa-free travel

When you hold a Portugal Golden Visa, it offers the advantage of visa-free travel throughout the European Union. This means you can easily visit countries within the EU without the hassle of obtaining a visa.

Moreover, many countries outside the Schengen zone also welcome Portuguese residents without requiring a visa, as long as they hold the Portugal Golden Visa.

How do you decide on which plan to choose?

Choosing one of the plans for your Portuguese residency depends on several things. The first thing is what amount you want to invest. As the amount of investment differs in all the plans, decide on one that suits your plan and financial options.

One of the other things one should think about is what sector they are interested in. No matter if you are more interested in art and culture or raising a business that will help with employment. One thing remains common in every investment plan: helping Portugal’s rising economy and being a part of it.

Why is choosing Portugal as your resident country a good decision?

Portugal maintains its legacy to be one of the most prominent nations in the world. When you combine this legacy with the currently thriving economy, you get an ideal nation to stay in.

The Golden Visa program offered by Portugal is much more convenient for people. The reason is that the residents only need to stay in the country for a week each year to maintain their status.

The terms and conditions of this residency program are much more flexible than those of other European nations. People can easily move through some of the most amazing European nations without the hassle of a visa.

The cultural heritage that Portugal has to offer is unique in itself. The native communities are very welcoming, allowing you to settle in easily.

Procedure for attaining the golden visa through investment

The procedure is straightforward. Let’s have a look at it.

The Due Diligence Assessment

The due diligence check is performed to mitigate any problems arising during the application process. Your financial history and criminal records are checked to ensure ease in the process. This step saves time and effort and reduces the chance of rejection.

Finding the appropriate plan

As we have already discussed, you must choose a plan that suits you and your future. It is one of the most important steps in the overall process.

Submitting the required documents

Now it’s time to send all the important documents to the Portuguese immigration office. In the process, your documents will be translated to ensure that the process is swift.

Collecting the Biometrics

Now, if your documents are approved, you must visit Portugal with your family. This is done so that you can submit all the biometrics and original documents to take the process ahead. It is important to submit documents and biometrics of every member who will stay with you in Portugal.

Getting your resident cards

Finally, after you have completed the process, you will be provided with your much-awaited resident cards. These cards can either be collected manually or mailed to your current address.

When can a person apply for permanent citizenship?

If one wants permanent citizenship in Portugal, one must fulfill specific criteria. First, you must stay in the country for at least seven days in the first year and 14 days in the upcoming two years. Once you stay there for at least five years, you can apply for citizenship or permanent residency.

Conclusion

After going through every aspect of Portugal’s golden residency program, it seems a fantastic option. People who have dreamt of living in Europe can finally fulfill their dreams. And what better country can one choose compared to Portugal? It offers everything from culture to economy, a rich history, and a bright future. If you want to make Portugal your future homeland, don’t wait; start your process today by visiting https://globalresidenceindex.com/portugal-golden-residency/!