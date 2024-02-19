Ex-Rangers boss Beale sacked for second time this season

Sunderland axe after 12 games

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Axed again: Michael Beale

Former Rangers boss Michael Beale is hunting for another job again after being sacked by Sunderland after just 12 games.

The 43-year-old penned a two-and-a-half-year contract in December as Tony Mowbray’s successor but has been axed after just 63 days, his second sacking this season after his Ibrox failure.

He now holds the record of being in permanent charge at the Stadium of Light for the shortest period of time in the club’s history, replacing Paulo di Canio who lasted 13 games in the dug out in 2013.

Beale lost six matches during his time in charge – he won just four – and back-to-back Championship defeats to Huddersfield and Birmingham prompted the board to act.

The Englishman lasted just 10 months at Ibrox, Rangers dismissing him in October after 43 games at the helm.

Reims head coach Will Still is the early favourite for the post with bookmakers, with former Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom reportedly in the frame. Ex-Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is quoted as an outsider for the vacancy, as is former Sunderland boss Roy Keane.