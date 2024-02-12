Elements developer submits airport urban plan

Application

Homes will be built in streets with lower car access

A formal plan has been submitted for one of two proposed housing and commercial developments close to Edinburgh Airport.

The 3,000-home Crosswind Development, named Elements Edinburgh, will transform a 72-acre site and will be considered alongside the adjacent West Town scheme for 7,000 homes, offices and green spaces.

Together they will create a sprawling urban and business community between Cammo, East Craigs, and South Gyle and the commercial centres of Edinburgh Park and NatWest’s Gogarburn campus.

Addressing concerns over additional traffic, those behind the Elements plan are stressing that it will be “car-lite” with a lower level of car parking because facilities and activities, including schools and shops will be provided to serve the needs of residents and workers. The site is close to Edinburgh Gateway station and the tram service.

Aerial view showing site near to the Gogar roundabout and the by-pass

There will be a green urban park with easy access to nearly 10km of designated walking and cycling routes that weave through and around 500,000 sq ft of commercial space.

John Watson, chief executive of Crosswind Developments, said: “We’ve been working closely with the council’s planning officials for some time now to unlock this strategically important site in the west of the city and have invested £8m in this project since 2017.”

“We believe our proposals are not only notable in Edinburgh and regional terms, but are of national significance in terms of placemaking, sustainability, and economic impact.

“We want to partner with the best innovators in Scotland and embrace the latest in energy provision; focus on different forms of mobility rather than simply cars; and work in partnership with neighbouring landowners to achieve a joined-up approach to transport and other matters.