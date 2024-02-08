EE closing Greenock facility as BT cuts offices

450 jobs affected

EE’s offices in Greenock will close (pic: Hardington Capital)

Mobile phone operator EE is closing its Greenock call centre and moving more than 450 permanent and agency workers to parent group BT’s offices in central Glasgow.

The move is part of a major transformation and investment which involves consolidating desk workers into a smaller number of office locations around the UK.

It is understood that significant improvements are needed to the Greenock building, including heating and lighting upgrades, and it is no longer fit for purpose.

A BT Group spokesperson said: “No jobs are being cut. We will be offering all colleagues the opportunity to relocate to our Glasgow Alexander Bain House office. We have approximately 450 staff currently in Greenock.”

The spokesperson said the Glasgow office has recently undergone a multi-million pound upgrade. BT is offering a range of support options and will consider additional travel costs for two years.

“Around 2,000 colleagues are already based at our Glasgow office, which includes all parts of BT Group, allowing colleagues many opportunities to develop their careers across the company.

“BT Group continues to make record investments in Scotland’s infrastructure, including in Inverclyde, helping to transform and futureproof the nation’s digital economy.

“We have also announced a significant investment in a brand new contact centre in Dundee, securing 1,000 jobs for the city, which is due to open later this year.”

The 61,740 sq ft building in Greenock was acquired in May 2021 by Hardington Capital when it had about five years remaining on the lease to EE.