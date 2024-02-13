Edinburgh tops failure rate for newly-created PR firms

Comms setback

Communications firms have shown a sharp failure rate in the capital (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh has suffered the biggest failure rate of newly-created public relations and communications companies in the UK, according to new data. Glasgow came in third worst on a list of 28 locations.

Avid Panda, a Birmingham based digital marketing agency, has analysed data from Companies House to find the number of new public relations and communication companies that were incorporated between January 2018 and December 2023 .

It compared that to the number that have gone into administration, liquidation, or are now dissolved.

The study highlighted that Edinburgh has the least success, with 15 of the 29 (51.72%) new public relations companies opened during the period closing their doors.

New firms in Reading (50%), Glasgow ( 48.48%), Manchester (47.37%) and Bristol (45.65%) also struggled to stay in business.

At the opposite end of the scale, the research revealed that Slough in Berkshire has the most successful new firms, with only 14.51 % closing in the last five years.

Cardiff takes the second spot at 18.18%, with four of 22 new firms closing. At 19.05%, Northampton was the third-best city to open a PR firm. Peterborough follows closely behind at 21% with Preston rounding off the top 5 at 25.81%.

Rank City Number of PR Firms Closed Number of PR Firms Opened Percentage Closed 1 Slough 13 29 14.51% 2 Cardiff 4 22 18.18% 3 Northampton 8 42 19.05% 4 Peterborough 6 29 21% 5 Preston 8 31 25.81% 6 Ipswich 7 26 26.92% 7 Bournemouth 14 51 27.45% 8 Southampton 16 58 27.59% 9 Swansea 7 23 30.43% 10 Nottingham 8 26 30.77% 11 Warrington 8 26 30.77% 12 Luton 8 25 32% 13 Norwich 17 50 34.00% 14 Newcastle upon Tyne 18 50 36.00% 15 Aberdeen 13 36 36.11% 16 Birmingham 24 65 36.92% 17 Oxford 16 41 39.02% 18 Derby 15 38 39.47% 19 London 1054 2624 40.17% 20 Leeds 15 37 40.54% 21 Liverpool 13 31 41.94% 22 Wolverhampton 11 26 42.31% 23 Milton Keynes 21 47 44.68% 24 Bristol 21 46 45.65% 25 Manchester 36 76 47.37% 26 Glasgow 16 33 48.48% 27 Reading 11 22 50.00% 28 Edinburgh 15 29 51.72% Average 34.95%