Comms setback
Edinburgh tops failure rate for newly-created PR firms
Edinburgh has suffered the biggest failure rate of newly-created public relations and communications companies in the UK, according to new data. Glasgow came in third worst on a list of 28 locations.
Avid Panda, a Birmingham based digital marketing agency, has analysed data from Companies House to find the number of new public relations and communication companies that were incorporated between January 2018 and December 2023 .
It compared that to the number that have gone into administration, liquidation, or are now dissolved.
The study highlighted that Edinburgh has the least success, with 15 of the 29 (51.72%) new public relations companies opened during the period closing their doors.
New firms in Reading (50%), Glasgow ( 48.48%), Manchester (47.37%) and Bristol (45.65%) also struggled to stay in business.
At the opposite end of the scale, the research revealed that Slough in Berkshire has the most successful new firms, with only 14.51 % closing in the last five years.
Cardiff takes the second spot at 18.18%, with four of 22 new firms closing. At 19.05%, Northampton was the third-best city to open a PR firm. Peterborough follows closely behind at 21% with Preston rounding off the top 5 at 25.81%.
|Rank
|City
|Number of PR Firms Closed
|Number of PR Firms Opened
|Percentage Closed
|1
|Slough
|13
|29
|14.51%
|2
|Cardiff
|4
|22
|18.18%
|3
|Northampton
|8
|42
|19.05%
|4
|Peterborough
|6
|29
|21%
|5
|Preston
|8
|31
|25.81%
|6
|Ipswich
|7
|26
|26.92%
|7
|Bournemouth
|14
|51
|27.45%
|8
|Southampton
|16
|58
|27.59%
|9
|Swansea
|7
|23
|30.43%
|10
|Nottingham
|8
|26
|30.77%
|11
|Warrington
|8
|26
|30.77%
|12
|Luton
|8
|25
|32%
|13
|Norwich
|17
|50
|34.00%
|14
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|18
|50
|36.00%
|15
|Aberdeen
|13
|36
|36.11%
|16
|Birmingham
|24
|65
|36.92%
|17
|Oxford
|16
|41
|39.02%
|18
|Derby
|15
|38
|39.47%
|19
|London
|1054
|2624
|40.17%
|20
|Leeds
|15
|37
|40.54%
|21
|Liverpool
|13
|31
|41.94%
|22
|Wolverhampton
|11
|26
|42.31%
|23
|Milton Keynes
|21
|47
|44.68%
|24
|Bristol
|21
|46
|45.65%
|25
|Manchester
|36
|76
|47.37%
|26
|Glasgow
|16
|33
|48.48%
|27
|Reading
|11
|22
|50.00%
|28
|Edinburgh
|15
|29
|51.72%
|Average
|34.95%