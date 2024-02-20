Edinburgh Arena promoter eyes 2027 opening

Plan lodged

By a Daily Business reporter

The proposed arena at Edinburgh Park

Music industry company AEG says its plans for an 8,500-seat arena in the west of Edinburgh has received overwhelming support and hopes it will be operating by 2027.

The arena is proposed for a brownfield site near Edinburgh Park rail station and Hermiston Gait retail park and will inject £520 million into the capital’s economy, says AEG.

AEG has lodged a planning application with the city council for the 200,000 sq ft site and, if successful, will look for a “naming rights partner”.

The arena is predicted to predicted to attract audiences in excess of 700,000 each year and create 1,350 jobs. It should spark interest in plans for 1,800 homes and commercial units. Parabola, which owns the site, has agreed to sell part of the land to AEG.

AEG said feedback from a consultation process showed 76% of respondents were overwhelmingly in favour of the proposal.

Alex Hill, president & chief executive of AEG Europe, told The Scotsman: “We are thrilled to be progressing with our plans for a spectacular new arena for Edinburgh. The city has long been renowned as a destination for global culture and one of the world’s best for the arts and live entertainment.

“We’re excited to build on this reputation and bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, as well as investing in the wider Edinburgh Park community.”

Alistair Wood, executive vice-president of real estate and development at AEG Europe, said: “It’s been fantastic to see such strong support for our plans, and therefore we are hopeful for a swift and clear decision following our planning application.

“If we were able to secure planning permission, our focus would then immediately turn to identifying a building contractor and naming rights partner to bring this exciting project to life on site.”