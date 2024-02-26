Easdale brothers launch coach holiday venture

Tour plan

Lomond Travel will serve destinations across the UK

Former Rangers directors Sandy and James Easdale, who own McGill’s buses and a number of property assets, have launched coach holiday venture.

Loch Lomond Travel is due to take delivery of 25 touring coaches to serve resorts and attractions around the UK, working in partnership with hotels and destinations.

It will be led by managing director, Chris Bond, who has previously held senior executive positions at Caledonian Travel, Barrhead Travel and Tartan Travel. He will work alongside McGill’s Group CEO Ralph Roberts.

The launch of Loch Lomond Travel follows the recent decision by Edinburgh-based Timberbush Tours to set up Balmoral Executive Travel, a chauffeur service that taps into the growing personalised travel market.

It has seen a marked increase in global corporate organisations, tour operators and sporting/leisure businesses seeking to privately hire coaches for individual VIP clients and small groups.

The company has invested almost £1m in premises and a new fleet of vehicles and is expected to create 10-12 permanent positions for chauffeurs in the first phase in addition to an expanded private hire reservations team.