Dunlop takes chair at Crosswind Developments

Board change

Steve Dunlop: critical juncture

Crosswind Developments, the team behind a proposed 3,000 homes scheme in the west of Edinburgh, has appointed former Scottish Enterprise CEO Steve Dunlop as chairman.

His appointment follows the recent passing of previous chairman and former Chancellor Lord Alistair Darling.

Mr Dunlop is an experienced regeneration and economic development professional who has served as a non-executive director of Crosswind since July 2021, following a spell as chief executive of Scottish Enterprise. He is also chief executive of FOR:EV, an electric vehicle charging company.

Crosswind is spearheading a proposal that will transform the site of a disused runway at Edinburgh airport into a community of housing and 50,000 sqm commercial space, which is expected to generate more than 4,000 jobs.

The 72-acre brownfield site is adjacent to the International Business Gateway site and the proposed West Town Edinburgh development, for which a planning application was submitted earlier this month.

Mr Dunlop said: “It is a privilege to take the role of Crosswind Developments chair, even though it comes in the saddest of circumstances. Alistair was a passionate advocate of sustainable and affordable housing and his guidance and wisdom were an invaluable resource. We will all miss him.

“My new role comes at a critical juncture for Edinburgh’s housing strategy. The 2030 city plan is currently under examination and a housing emergency has recently been declared.

“It is crucial that Edinburgh’s housing stock meets the needs of the future. The principles behind Elements Edinburgh: sustainable placemaking, job creation, and economic prosperity, mean it is set to meet this challenge. Moreover, we believe that these principles chime with the council’s priorities for the city over the coming years.”

John Watson, chief executive of Crosswind Developments, said: “We are still coming to terms with Alistair’s loss and the void he has left, both personally and professionally. We are fortunate to have a very strong board, though, and Steve is extremely well qualified to step into the chairman’s role as we prepare to submit an application to the council for our Elements Edinburgh development.

“Steve’s experience and passion for economic development, urban regeneration and inward investment makes him an excellent ambassador for Crosswind’s ambitions for the city region.”

Crosswind’s other non-executive board members are Dr Lesley Sawers and Andrew Sutherland.