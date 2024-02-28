Cube Glass partners firm looking for a clear view

Strategic vision

Gary Thorn: natural alliance

Precision manufacturer Cube Glass has forged a partnership with a company spearheading a new fashion for creating windows with an almost frame-free view.

The Cumbernauld-based glass and aluminium specialist has become a supplier to European company Panoramah which is installing large panes with minimal frames in domestic and commercial settings.

Panoramah makes a unique range of minimalist sliding doors and curtain walling with ultra-thin sightlines at its two factories at Porto in Portugal. It manufactures its own glass and has invested millions to take its product worldwide.

Gary Thorn, founder and managing director of Cube Glass, said: “The whole team at Cube Glass is very excited to be working with Panoramah, which is pushing the boundaries in terms of what can be done with glass. Its products are quite amazing.

“It was looking for a partner in Scotland as part of its international expansion strategy and I had met its representatives at trade shows so, after very productive and informative visits to its sites, the alliance naturally fell into place.

“Panoramah has very ambitious expansion plans. It wants to double its footprint in order to cut down its lead times and, although it is more famous for its sliding doors, its curtain walling is catching up as a main product.”

The partnership is the latest venture by Cube Glass which already has a fruitful relationship with high-end French design and engineering specialist Bel’M, as well as its prestigious existing supplier relationships with industry-recognised specialists such as Senior Architectural Systems, Metal Technology and Schüco.

Mr Thorn said he expected to see other manufacturers respond to the technical challenges raised by Panoramah by introducing their own ranges of thinner sightline glass products with potentially more competitive pricing.

“There is no doubt that Panoramah’s is an expensive system, but there will be clients out there who only want the best and who can afford it and, as people become more aware of what can be done, its popularity will increase,” he said.

Cube Glass, which was established 20 years ago, has pushed its turnover to a record £4.5 million in the year to October 2023, from £3.25m in the previous year. It now hopes to consolidate future revenues at this level.