Markets Live

British Gas owner Centrica reported a fall in annual profits on the back of sharply lower commodity prices, but is proposing a rise in the payout to shareholders.

Adjusted operating profit for the year to the end of December came in at £2.72 billion from £3.3bn.

On a pre-tax basis the company swung to a pre-tax profit of £6.47bn from a £383m loss a year earlier driven by its British Gas energy unit.

The board is recommending a 33% hike in the full-year dividend to 4p a share.

“As you would expect, sharply lower commodity prices and reduced volatility will naturally lower earnings in comparison to 2023 as we return to a more normalised environment,” said chief executive Chris O’Shea.

Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems said 38.2% of shareholders have accepted the £1.3 billion offer from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and those who have not yet voted have until 1 pm on 24 March to do so.

The Glasgow based company received the bid, valuing each share at 955p,on 7 December and the terms were subsequently changed from a scheme of arrangement requiring a 75% vote in favour to a straight offer requiring a simple majority.

The offer price represents a 40.4% premium to the closing price of 680p on 6 December.

Pound falls on recession news

Sterling dropped to fresh lows for the week after it was confirmed the UK fell into recession in the second half of 2023.

The pound to euro exchange rate fell to 1.17 from 1.1710 in the minutes after the ONS said the UK economy shrank 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the final quarter of 2023, which makes for two consecutive quarters of contraction owing to Q3’s shrinkage.

While the shrinkage was expected the figure was worse than the -0.1% reading the market expected and the pound to dollar rate dipped to 1.2558 from 1.2566.