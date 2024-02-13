BrewDog accused of ‘knock off’ bottle design

Copying row

By a Daily Business reporter |

A row has erupted over BrewDog’s bottle design, left, and Muckle Brig’s bottle

Scottish brewer BrewDog is engaged in another copying allegation after an Edinburgh gin company accused the Aberdeenshire brewer of creating a “knock-off” version of its bottle design.

BrewDog has recently launched a tequila named Casa Rayos, but the bottle design has shocked Lind & Lime gin co-founder Ian Stirling.

He said he was “absolutely furious” after spotting BrewDog’s new bottle on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch programme.

“I was just scanning through Instagram and I saw a post from one of the presenters on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, and I was delighted because I saw Lind & Lime was featured on the show,” said Mr Stirling, co-founder of Muckle Brig which operates the new Port of Leith distillery.

“But then I looked closer and saw it was some sort of knock-off.

“We’ve seen knock-offs before from around the world, including Thailand and Australia, and I thought it was one of these.

“But then I discovered to my real shock that it was BrewDog, another Scottish company, that had created a product so like our own. You really don’t expect it to happen on your home turf.”

BrewDog insisted the two bottles were meaningfully different. A spokesman for the brand said the Casa Rayos bottle was “based on the colour and aesthetic form of the blue Weber agave plant” and there had been “no attempt whatsoever to replicate anything,” from Lind & Lime’s design.

“The painted (as opposed to clear) glass colour, bottle shape and contour, glass text, label size and placement, fonts and colours, and embossed design are all obviously different,” the spokesman said. “The bottle also has a real cork stopper and silver ring. And Casa Rayos is a super premium tequila, not a gin.”

The row follows a dispute between BrewDog and non-alcoholic brewer Jump Ship which claimed the Aberdeenshire company had copied its Shore Leave branding.

BrewDog dropped the ‘jump ship’ tagline at the request of Jump Ship founder Sonja Mitchell, but was not willing to change the name of its beer.

In 2017 BrewDog made its own claim against a Birmingham pub after it planned to call it Lone Wolf, the same name as a BrewDog spirit. The brewer eventually backed down, but only after being accused of heavy-handed tactics.

A year earlier Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club threatened BrewDog with court action after it unveiled a black wolf’s head design as the emblem for Lone Wolf, claiming that it bore a striking resemblance to the patented Wolves emblem.

That same year BrewDog was drawn into a trademarking claim over its Elvis Juice brand from the estate of Elvis Presley.