Banks renamed OnPath Energy ahead of projects

New name for Banks: OnPath Energy

Energy developer Banks Renewables is rebranding as OnPath Energy following the completion of its acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management at the end of last year.

OnPath Energy has more than 4GW of renewable capacity in its pipeline, including 11 operational onshore wind farms across Scotland and northern England.

It is expected to being the construction of wind, solar and storage projects across the UK within the next 12 months.

The business, which will be led by the existing management team and its headquarters will remain in North East England, with an office in Hamilton.

Brookfield is one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power plants, with approximately 33GW of operating capacity worldwide, equivalent to the UK’s onshore wind, offshore wind and hydroelectricity capacity.

Richard Dunkley, managing director at OnPath Energy, said: “We have achieved a huge amount over the last two decades and now we are ready to take the next step in our growth journey.

“Brookfield provides access to capital, global relationships for procurement and power marketing and a decades-long track record in renewables that will greatly enhance our business.”