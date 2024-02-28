Alba Orbital to launch ‘Rubik’s cube’ satellites

Musk tie-up

Alba is working with the Turkish Hello Space team

Glasgow-based satellite company Alba Orbital has closed a large multi-launch contract with Turkish space startup Hello Space, to launch four ‘Rubik’s-cube-sized’ satellites via Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket.

These satellites, called PocketQubes, will be used to enhance global connectivity through the Internet of Things (IoT) following the success of Hello Space’s previous demonstration satellite mission with Alba Orbital named ‘Istanbul’ in 2023.

Under this new contract, Alba Orbital will deploy four PocketQubes – each measuring 5 x 5 x 15cm – into space using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on behalf of Hello Space.

Minster for Exports Lord Offord said: “This is more encouraging news for Scotland’s thriving space industry.

“Alba Orbital are leading the way in the production of miniature satellites and this agreement will see their technology being used in many more missions.”