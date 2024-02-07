Adams quits Ross County after just 12 league games

Dingwall changes

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Derek Adams

The managerial merry-go-round in the Scottish Premiership has continued with Derek Adams quitting after just 12 league games in charge of Ross County.

The 5-0 hammering from Motherwell at Fir Park prompted the 48-year-old’s resignation, which the Dingwall outfit accepted “in the best interest of both Derek and the club”.

It was Adams’ third stint in charge of the Staggies but he managed just two wins in the 12 matches in spell which lasted just 79 days following his arrival from Morecambe to succeed Malky Mackay.

He said: “After much consideration in recent weeks, I have made the decision to resign from my position as first team manager.

“Over my 12 league games in charge, we moved six points clear of the team directly below and have been extremely close to gaining more victories and draws along the way.

“Ross County Football Club is close to my heart after twice playing here and managing for a third time. I would like to take the opportunity to thank chairman Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson and wish them well for the future.”

His exit comes not long after Barry Robson’s departure from Aberdeen, where 75-year-old Neil Warnock has taken charge until the end of the season.

The Country board will now begin its search for a new manager, with early names being linked with the post including Robson, Jack Ross and Neil Lennon, who was in the running before Adams’ appointment in November.

Other Premiership managers to lose their jobs this season include Michael Beale, who was sacked by Rangers in October, the same month seeing Steven MacLean sacked by St Johnstone, while Lee Johnson left Hibs in August. Steven Naismith replaced Frankie McAvoy as Hearts head coach in September after the Jambos’ European exit, McAvoy assisting the club’s former technical director in the dug out.