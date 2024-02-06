Accountancy firm Geoghegans merges with MHA

Portfolio expands

Lachlan Fernie, Euan Fernie, Iain Binnie and Paul Marshall

Edinburgh accountancy firm Geoghegans has become the second Scottish firm to merger with MHA, a UK member firm of Baker Tilly International.

The deal follows Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co joining the MHA portfolio in October last year and is the fourth deal MHA has completed in the past year following two deals in Wales.

Geoghegans’ office at St Colme Street, Edinburgh, has been rebranded under the MHA banner. All four partners – Euan Fernie, Iain Binnie, Lachlan Fernie and Paul Marshall – will remain – and become partners at MHA.

Rakesh Shaunak, managing partner and chairman of MHA, said: “This further expansion is hugely significant for MHA. We highlighted after the Meston Reid & Co merger that we would be looking to expand further in Scotland and this has been achieved.

“Geoghegans is an excellent merger for us as it enables a move into the thriving Edinburgh market and further into Scotland.

“We are retaining all staff in the Edinburgh office, while expanding opportunities for staff development and recruitment. We would not rule out further growth into Scotland.”

Mr Fernie, senior partner, said: “Partnering with MHA – a larger and ambitious firm – means we can expand our offering to clients through the vast network of specialists that will become available.”

MHA, ranked the 13th largest accountancy group in the UK, with 1,740 staff and partners and, now, 21 offices across the UK.

All 64 staff will stay with Geoghegans, which has a diverse client base from SMEs to larger companies across a variety of sectors, including financial services, engineering, property, construction and farms & estates.

The introduction was facilitated by Foulger Underwood on behalf of MHA.